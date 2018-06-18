Broccoli Festival with fun run, BBQ and silent disco

Scotland’s festival calendar may be packed with events, but Loch Leven’s Larder has come up with something rather different - a festival about broccoli!

It has workshops, a treasure hunt, a silent disco and even a broccoli fun run!

The second annual event takes place at the larder, which is near Kinross, on July`14.

It is the only broccoli festival in the UK and is run by the family which has owned the larder for three generations.

Emma Niven, owner, said: “We’ve always believed that the delicious produce that is grown and created in Scotland is worth celebrating –it’s why we created our shop and café - so we are delighted to be able to hold this festival and combine our love of local produce with a fun event that has something for everyone.”

Daytime guests can enjoy activity workshops, a foodie market, farm tour rides, milkshake and smoothie bar, Scottish gin & craft beer bar, broccoli games, BBQ, broccoli fun run and treasure hunt.

There will also be an ultimate frisbee tournament taking place on the day.

Evening festivities begin from 6.00 pm and include live music from About Last Night, a BBQ buffet & silent disco.

There is no charge for daytime entry to the festival, evening tickets are £20 per person and include your BBQ meal and silent disco headphones.

