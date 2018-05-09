Buckhaven-based group needs public support for awards

A Buckhaven-based organisation which provides a safe and supportive environment for children and young adults with autism has been selected as one of the finalists at the Scottish Charity Awards 2018.

Autism Rocks (Fife) is a finalist in the Celebrating Communities category, and is up for the People’s Choice Award.

However, in order for the local group to win this award, it needs the support, and votes, of the public.

The organisation’s Kaleidoscope centre has helped 1500 families since it opened and all volunteers are either parents or carers of someone on the spectrum or are on the spectrum themselves.

Autism Rocks (Fife) is up against 39 other third-sector groups from across Scotland.

To vote for Autism Rocks (Fife) visit goodhq.org/scottish_charity_awards_2018

Voting must be completed before May 18.