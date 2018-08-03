Buckhaven colliery worker and keen caver Frankcelebrates 90th birthday

A Fife care home resident celebrated his milestone 90th birthday on August 1.

Frank Rankin grew up in Buckhaven, where he said he knew from a very young age that he knew his purpose in life was to help his community.

He worked in the Fife colliery while being an active member of his local church – the same one where he met his future wife when he was 19-years-old.

As Frank grew older, he not only taught Sunday School and joined the congregation board, he also represented his church at the general assembly.

But one of Frank’s real passions was the preservation of the Wemyss caves.

Frank not only ensured that a high sea wall was built to protect the carvings, but he also gave frequent talks on their history and meanings.

He said that he has “done his best as far as local history was concerned”. He added: “You’ve got to preserve your roots”.

Local councillors Jan Wincott and Fiona Grant were on hand to wish Frank a happy birthday – and he didn’t miss a chance to get in a few words about the continued preservation of the Wemyss caves.

Jan Wincott said: “It was a pleasure to visit Frank who certainly wasn’t shy at bending his local councillors’ ears.”

Fiona Grant added: “I was pleased to be a part of the 90th birthday celebrations.We’re delighted to hear Frank is still campaigning on issues close to his heart.”

Frank added: “I have great faith in the staff who care for me at Balfarg care home.I’m very luck to still be here – I’ve lived a very full life.”

Emma Oneill , Local Democracy Reporting Service