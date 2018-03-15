Buckhaven man raises thousands after brain tumor diagnosis

More than £9000 was raised for charity at a casino night, organised after a Buckhaven man was diagnosed last year with a brain tumour.

Richard ‘Tetley’ Smart (41) was diagnosed in August with a rare brain tumour and told he had a minimum of between 18 months to two years to live.

Around 300 people attended the event, set up by the Scottish Gas Network, which had the support of various local businesses and organisations.

His brother, Councillor Ryan Smart said: “It was a really good night and everyone enjoyed themselves. There was a lot of support for my brother.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who came along – the businesses, organisations and people who made donations.”

The funds will go to the Brain Tumour Charity, which funds research and raises awareness of brain tumours.