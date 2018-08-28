Buckhaven pooch scoops picture prize

A Fife dog owner is celebrating after a picture of his pooch won a UK-wide competition.

A picture of Buckhaven dog Cody, a Staffy, won the Chuckit Challenge, winning the owners a dog-friendly holiday worth £1000.

Steve's winninh photo for the Chuckit! competition.

The picture was chosen ahead of hundreds of entries, after winning a public vote on Facebook.

More than 21,000 people voted for the picture of Cody to scoop the prize.

Owner Steve Howell said: “I’m glad we won and we’re just waiting for the gifts coming.”

As well as the holiday, the family won a hamper filled with toys for Cody.

Steve said there had been great support from the community.

He added: “I’ve bumped into so many people who have said ‘oh, you’re the guy who’s got Cody’.

“People recognise me and telling me that they had voted for the picture.

“But a lot of the support we got came from the Staffy groups from Facebook.

“There were quite a few voting for us daily. My phone never stopped with notifications.”