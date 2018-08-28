Buckhaven pooch scoops picture prize

A Fife dog owner is celebrating after a picture of his pooch won a UK-wide competition.
A picture of Buckhaven dog Cody, a Staffy, won the Chuckit Challenge, winning the owners a dog-friendly holiday worth £1000.
The picture was chosen ahead of hundreds of entries, after winning a public vote on Facebook.
More than 21,000 people voted for the picture of Cody to scoop the prize.
Owner Steve Howell said: “I’m glad we won and we’re just waiting for the gifts coming.”
You might also be interested in:
Your bin collection services are about to change: Here’s what you need to know
New Kirkcaldy B&M shop at Fife Retail Park will bring 50 jobs
Drivers to be fined for using Forth Road Bridge
As well as the holiday, the family won a hamper filled with toys for Cody.
Steve said there had been great support from the community.
He added: “I’ve bumped into so many people who have said ‘oh, you’re the guy who’s got Cody’.
“People recognise me and telling me that they had voted for the picture.
“But a lot of the support we got came from the Staffy groups from Facebook.
“There were quite a few voting for us daily. My phone never stopped with notifications.”