Burntisland Highland Games 2019: Can you spot yourself in these pictures of the day?

It is the second oldest Highland games in the world and was first held in 1652 - can you spot yourself in these photos from Mondays event?

1. Leading the march The march was led by Fife Provost Jim Leishman George McLuskie other Buy a Photo

2. The parade The parade was made up of parade of organisers, local councillors and invited guests George McLuskie other Buy a Photo

3. Playing it loud The wonderful music was provided by District Pipe Band George McLuskie other Buy a Photo

4. Royal blue The parade was led down to the Links George McLuskie other Buy a Photo

View more