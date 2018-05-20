Burntisland landscape artist Leo heading for the Botanics

Burntisland based landscape and nature artist Leo du Feu is taking part in a nature writing, art and illustration festival, Connect With Nature, at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh this weekend.

The packed schedule includes a large number of top nature writers, an exhibition of Jackie Morris’ artworks from The Lost Words – her collaborative book inspiring children to rediscover nature, with author Robert MacFarlane, and a live wildlife painting demo by Darren Woodhead.

On Saturday from 1-2pm Leo will be chairing a Q&A session with Jackie, asking what inspires her life and work and how she feels The Lost Words project is helping people to connect with nature.

On Sunday from 2-3pm he is chairing an event with nature author Jim Crumley who will read some of his work before answering questions from the audience.

There is also a packed two day programme of gallery tours, garden trails, a Foragers Foray event, an open book group and free daily children’s workshops and creative sessions.

The Connect with Nature festival will take place at various venues across the Royal Botanic Gardens, with the Lost Words exhibition taking place in Inverleith House.

Full details including event timings can be found at www.rbge.org.uk/whats-on/home/connect-with-nature

To book day or weekend tickets visit www.citizenticket.co.uk/event/connect-with-nature