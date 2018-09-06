Burntisland man’s appeal for lost letters

A Burntisland man has appealed for the return of his black pocket file of papers which was taken from a Kirkcaldy coffee shop at the weekend.

Hamish Brown left the paper file in the gents toilets in Costa by accident on Saturday morning.

The 84-year-old left the premises but by the time he realised his mistake and returned to retrieve them, they had gone. The main contents of the file were letters he wrote on reaching Kenya for Christmas 1954 after an RAF year in the Suez Canal Zone. They were being edited with a view to being published in a book. Mr Brown has been lift feeling sick at the loss and is appealing for the file to be returned to his address at 8 Links Place in Burntisland.