‘Calling’ all art lovers...

The 201 Telephone Box Gallery in Strathkinness is what its name says – a gallery in an iconic red telephone box.

It was on BT’s list for removal, but it has now been adopted by Strathkinness Community Trust.

Local artist, curator and lecturer Lada Wilson instigated a project to convert it into a contemporary art gallery.

Honouring the telephone box’s past theme of communication is at the core of the project.

All exhibitions will aim to be collaborations between the artist, curator and the local community, and will be accompanied by an artist’s talk or presentation, sometimes with a workshop.

Each exhibition will last approximately 40 days.