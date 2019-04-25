Can you help strike up Fife silver band’s numbers?

Musicians young and old are being sought to help swell the ranks of the Dysart Colliery Silver Band.

The group is about to launch a new development band, under the expert guidance of Clare Letham, which aims to nurture new talent and support the future of brass bands in Fife and Scotland.

Dysart Development Band will be open to anyone, children or adults, age eight and over, and everybody is welcome to join, from complete beginners to those already learning to play at school or those who are a bit rusty.

The band plays a variety of music and offers something for everyone, as well as the chance of being part of a friendly community of music lovers.

To avoid expense, it offers the use of band-owned instruments, music and group tuition.

It also has exciting plans to play concerts, competitions and community events along with its well established and popular senior band, whichwould love to see more players, young and old, moving up the ranks.

Members recently played at the Scottish Brass Band Championships with six youths, four who play for the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, and it is hoped that younger members of the development band will take part in the Scottish Youth Brass Band championships later this year.

The development band would also welcome donations of any brass instruments that are no longer used.

Fundraising has begun and the band received a first donation of £500 from Fife Council’s Cultural Grant scheme.

It is also supported by the Scottish Coal Industry Special Welfare Fund, which donated £1000.

Anyone interested in finding out more can attend the band’s concert at Linktown Church on May 18.

The development band will rehearse on Wednesday evenings from May, 6-7pm at Whyte’s Causeway Baptist Church in Kirkcaldy.

For more information or to donate to the cause, contact Jo Robertson on 07727 175387 or email; dysartband@gmail.com.