Caring staff recognised at Fife care home firm

Kingdom Homes – the Fife-based care home firm – have held an awards ceremony which recognised the achievements of its staff.

The evening was held at the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy on November 28, and celebrated the work done this year by all involved.

First up on the night was Managing Director Colin Smart, who welcomed everyone and congratulated them on their achievements, and spoke of how the care industry has changed over the years.

A number of staff were hailed after they managed to pass their SVQ exams in Health & Social Care and PDA in Leadership.

Others received Long Service Awards and Employee of the Year finalists, who are voted for by their colleagues and Kingdom Homes residents and their families, were congratulated on their achievements and the winners of each category announced.

The company currently has 12 care homes across Fife, having been launched in 1984.