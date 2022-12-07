Learner drivers are being urged to check if their practical driving test has been cancelled or rescheduled due to strike action by examiners.

Driving examiners around the country are set to walk out in December and January as part of wider strike action by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS union). The union, which represents workers in a number of government departments, is taking action in a fight over pay, pensions and job security.

The strikes will not affect theory tests but will affect candidates sitting car, motorcycle, lorry, bus, coach and tractor tests, as well as trainee driving instructors sitting their ADI part two or three tests.

The action leaves learners who have already endured two years of disruption, cancellations and long waiting lists facing even further issues and the possibility of having their scheduled test cancelled again. Recent figures revealed that candidates in some areas face a wait of up to six months to get a test appointment as almost half a million learners try to secure a slot.

What if my test is affected?

Learners due to sit their driving test at one of the affected centres on a strike day can try to reschedule it themselves using the DVSA’s online service. To do so, you have to give three working days’ notice or you will be charged the full fee to rebook.

If you choose not to reschedule, the DVSA says you should still attend your test appointment as scheduled on a strike day unless it has contacted you and told you not to go. If your test is cancelled due to the strikes, it will automatically be rebooked by the DVSA and you will receive details of your new test date within 10 days. You will also be able to claim out of pocket expenses if you travel to sit a test and it is cancelled.

When are driving examiners on strike?

The PCS strikes are due to take place on different dates in different parts of the country, meaning test centres in different areas will be affected on a rolling basis between mid-December and mid-January.

The DVSA has confirmed that the strikes will affect the following regions on these dates:

Tuesday 13 December to Sunday 18 December - North-east England and Scotland

Monday 19 December to Saturday 24 December - North-west England and Yorkshire and the Humber

Wednesday 28 December to Saturday 31 December, and Tuesday 3 January - East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London

Wednesday 4 January to Tuesday 10 January - London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales

Which test centres are affected?

The PCS has given the DVSA a list of test centres where examiners will go on strike. The agency has also warned that other centres could be affected but it will not know this until the day of the action. Not all examiners are members of the PCS union, so tests at other centres could go ahead.

So far the full list of affected centres is as follows:

North-east England and Scotland

Aberdeen North

Aberdeen South (Cove)

Airdrie

Ayr

Bishopbriggs

Blyth

Darlington & Darlington LGV

Dumfries

Dundee

Durham

Edinburgh (Currie & Musselburgh)

Elgin, Gateshead,

Glasgow (Anniesland, Baillieston & Shieldhall)

Gosforth,

Grangemouth

Greenock

Hamilton

Hartlepool

Inverness (Seafield Road)

Irvine

Kilmarnock LGV

Kirkcaldy

Livingston

Middlesborough

Paisley

Perth (Arran Road)

Peterhead

Stirling

Sunderland

North-west England and Yorkshire and the Humber

Atherton

Barnsley

Barrow In Furness

Beverley LGV

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Bolton

Bradford (Heaton)

Bradford (Thornbury)

Bredbury

Bridlington

Bury

Carlisle & Carlisle LGV

Chadderton

Cheetham Hill

Chester

Chorley

Crewe

Doncaster

Grimsby Coldwater

Halifax

Heckmondwike

Heysham

Horsforth

Huddersfield

Hull

Kendal (Oxenholme Road)

Knaresborough

Leeds

Macclesfield

Nelson

Norris Green

Northallerton

Pontefract

Preston

Rochdale

Rotherham

Sale

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Sheffield (Handsworth & Middlewood Road)

Southport

Speke

St Helens

Steeton

Upton

Wakefield

Wallasey

Walton LGV

Warrington

West Didsbury

Widnes

Workington

York

East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands and parts of London

Ashfield

Barking (Tanner Street)

Barnet (London

Basildon

Birmingham (Garretts Green, Kings Heath, Kingstanding, Shirley, South Yardley & Sutton Coldfield)

Bishops Stortford

Borehamwood (London)

Boston

Brentwood (London)

Burton on Trent

Bury St Edmunds

Buxton

Cambridge (Brookmount Court)

Chelmsford (Hanbury Road)

Chesterfield

Colchester

Derby (Alvaston)

Dudley

Featherstone

Goodmayes (London)

Hinckley

Hornchurch (London)

Ipswich

Kettering

Kings Lynn

Leicester (Cannock Street & Wigston)

Leighton Buzzard (Stanbridge Road)

Letchwort

Lichfield

Lincoln

Loughborough

Loughton (London)

Lowestoft (Mobbs Way)

Ludlow

Northampton

Norwich (Jupiter Road & Peachman Way

Nottingham (Chilwell & Colwick)

Nuneaton

Peterborough & Peterborough LGV

Redditch

Rugby

Shrewsbury

Southend-on-Sea

St Albans

Stafford

Stoke on Trent (Cobridge & Newcastle under Lyme)

Telford

Tilbury

Warwick (Wedgenock House)

Watford

Watnall

Wednesbury

Weedon LGV

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Worksop

London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales

