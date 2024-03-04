How new electric conversion regulations are keeping classic cars on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Historic and Classic Vehicle Alliance (HCVA) has introduced new Minimum Professional Standards guidance aimed at demystifying the process of converting vintage vehicles to electric drivetrains. This initiative promises to safeguard the legacy of classic cars, ensuring they remain a vibrant part of our cultural landscape while embracing the future of motoring.

With these regulations, classic car enthusiasts are offered a "checklist of issues" to navigate the complex systems involved in electric conversions, marking a significant step towards blending the allure of the past with the innovations of the present. As we stand at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, these new measures may well be the key to keeping classic cars rolling on our roads, powered by the clean, silent force of electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We spoke to the team of experts at The Carrosserie Company to find out more about these new changes. They had this to say ‘Though the conversation around electric engine conversions for classic cars remains a whisper in the vast automotive community, it's steadily turning into a more prominent dialogue for those seeking a seamless merger of tradition and future-forward technology.’

Classic Cars

What will these changes achieve?

The new regulations and Minimum Professional Standards guidance introduced by the Historic and Classic Vehicle Alliance (HCVA) aim to achieve several key objectives in the realm of classic car electrification:

Clarification and guidance: They are designed to help motorists and garages understand the process of converting vintage cars from internal combustion engines to electric drivetrains. This includes providing a clear framework and checklist of issues to address during the design, incorporation, and use of electric systems in classic cars.

Safety and standards: By introducing these standards, the HCVA aims to ensure that conversions are done safely and effectively, addressing critical areas such as weight distribution, structural considerations, and logic protocols in the completed system. This is particularly important as the technology involved may be unfamiliar to garages accustomed to working with internal combustion engines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability and longevity: The regulations support the extension of the longevity of classic cars through electrification, making them more sustainable and suitable for modern use. This is increasingly important as the automotive world moves towards electric vehicles and seeks to reduce carbon emissions.

Legal and regulatory compliance: The guidance aims to help owners and businesses navigate the legal and regulatory aspects of car electrification, ensuring that converted vehicles meet current standards and can be used legally on public roads.

Promotion of electrification: By setting out these standards, the HCVA backs the use of electrification as a viable option for classic motoring, ensuring that classic cars can remain a part of automotive culture and heritage in an environmentally friendly way.