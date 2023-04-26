(Photo: Land Rover)

Land Rover has added a new V8 option to its range-topping Defender 130 model.

The long-wheelbase eight-seat model is now available with the same supercharged 5.0-litre V8 fitted to the smaller Defender 90 and 110 models, although in a slightly detuned state with “just” 493bhp and 450lb ft. Set to challenge the Mercedes-AMG G63 in the world of ultra-powerful, ultra-capable 4x4s, the Defender 130 V8 has a 0-60mph time of just 5.4 seconds.

As befits the range-topping engine of the biggest model in the line-up, prices for the 130 V8 start at £116,845. The V8 model is marked out from lesser versions by a host of unique exterior and interior touches. Available exclusively in Carpathian Grey or Santorini Black, it has unique quad exhausts, V8 badging, Matrix LED headlights, darkened tail lights, Privacy Glass and 22-inch Satin Dark Grey alloy wheels, plus a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, the dark theme continues in the satin black finish to the dashboard crossbeam and n ebony headliner. Heated and cooled seats with 14-way adjustment are finished in black leather with Dinamica suedecloth and Robustec fabric. The high-spec Defender 130 V8 also gets four-zone climate control, heated row-three seats and heated/cooled seats in the second row, plus a Meridian sound system, head-up display and advanced cabin air purification system.

Alongside the outrageously powerful addition to the engine choices, there is a new adventure-focused specification in the Defender 130 Outbound. Designed to enable exploration far from the beaten track, the Outbound is only available with five seats instead of the 130’s standard eight.

That means the rear cargo area now offers up to 2,516 litres of storage space for expedition equipment or sporting gear. Extra practical touches include a durable rubber floor mat which can be rolled down to protect the rear bumper when loading heavy items; extra lashing points and storage areas, plus a new cargo net. Owners can also specify a durable “Resist” fabric in place of the Windsor leather upholstery.

The Defender 130 Outbound is designed for more extreme overland adventures (Photo: Land Rover)

Externally the Outbound is separated from the rest of the Defender range by a “ Shadow Atlas” matt finish to the bumpers and grille, alongside anthracite-finished vents. There are also 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, while 22-inch versions finished in the same Shadow Atlas shade can be added.