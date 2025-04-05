Lexus RZ300e review: All-electric hits the sweet spot for the premium brand

The Lexus RZ series has striking styling, and looks great from most angles | Lexus

Motoring writer Gareth Butterfield spends a week in the more affordable two-wheel-drive version of Lexus’s lovely RZ series

I can remember when Rolls Royce announced its first fully-electric car. Purists were furious because the luxury brand had made a name for itself producing cars with giant petrol engines that were barely audible thanks to years of exquisite development. A Rolls Royce simply doesn't need to be more refined, was the argument.

And then we drove one, and straight away it just felt right. The silent treatment accompanied by a smooth and effortless power delivery suits Rolls Royce like artisan cheese suits a fine wine.

And I think it's the same thing with Lexus, to a lesser extent. The parent company Toyota might have been late to the full EV party, but in a Lexus there's already an expectation of refinement and calm but confident power delivery. So electric propulsion in a Lexus fits like a well-worm slipper on a cold morning.

This, then, the RZ300e is a car I've been keen to try. It's the second model in the RZ range, slotting neatly alongside the more powerful dual motor RZ450e and, you might think that makes it inferior. But I'm not so sure.

Interior refinement is every bit as good as you'd expect from a Lexus - if not better | Lexus

On paper at least, it's a bit cheaper, it'll cover more miles per kWh from the same 71.4kWh battery, and that means range is better - up to 297 miles, against the RZ450e's maximum of 273.

Of course, it's not as powerful, and you don't get the all-wheel drive afforded by motors each end, but it does have 201bhp which, in an EV, is just on the happy side of "adequate".

It feels every bit as nice as the RZ450e inside, too. It's based on the same platform as the Toyota BZ4X, but you'd hardly know because it's a textbook Lexus interior.

From its lovely seats to its plush fabrics and leathers, and the standard panoramic roof, it's just a lovely place to be.

There's plenty of space in the rear seats | Lexus

It's no techfest, but that's a welcome prospect for many people, and it's great to see physical controls for the climate control, which sit proud of the huge infotainment screen.

There's lots of space in the rear seats, a generous 522-litre boot, and visibility isn't hampered as much as you might think from that attractive, sharply-raked rear window. It's a shame it doesn't have a rear wiper, by the way, but that's a minor niggle.

Out on the road, the RZ300e is sure-footed enough to handle its weight, and the eight second 0-60mph time afforded by the 200ish bhp obviously isn't going to set your trousers on fire, but there's plenty of initial grunt, even if it does peter out fairly quickly.

Physical dials for the climate control are a very welcome touch | Lexus

Ride quality, though, is as sublime as you'd hope for in a Lexus, and although the steering is light and vague, the body roll is nicely composed. I'd have liked some more brake regeneration, personally, or perhaps even the addition of one-pedal driving, but that won't bother everyone.

The maximum charging speed is 150kW, which is nothing impressive these days, and Lexus says you'll manage 4.2mi/kWh in the base-spec Urban model, with its smaller wheels, and more like 3.8mi/kWh in the premium versions. I found it easy to get to 3.5mi/kWh most of the time, so the figures seem pretty fair.

And this is where the RZ300e stands out over the RZ450e. It just makes more sense, if only because of the increased range.

If you really want a car with 308bhp, or you specifically need all-wheel-drive, you'll need to hop up to the dual motor version but, depending on the version, the RZ300e is around £5,000 cheaper, goes further between charges, and has enough power for most people.

Prices, incidentally, start at a shade over £50,000 and the top-spec Takumi version is a shade over £60,000. So it's a reasonable ballpark for a premium electric SUV.

And, remember, Lexus always offers decent standard spec, your residuals should be strong, and there's that legendary reliability.

The Toyota BZ4X on which the RZ series is based costs just shy of £10,000 less than the Lexus, but the two cars really are a world apart.

It might be electric, but it's still a Lexus. And, not that it needed to be any more refined, but I'd go as far as to say the benefits of electric propulsion have made it one of the best.