Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation sub-committee recently received a briefing note on the region’s accident statistics which confirmed they were at the lowest ever recorded during 2021.

A total of 156 road crashes resulted in 218 casualties last year, when there were two people killed, 62 serious injuries and 154 slight injuries recorded.

That was significantly down on 2020 figures, when there were 241 crashes resulting in 340 casualties - 12 fatal, 108 serious and 220 slight injuries.

While every accident is one too many, committee members have hailed the progress towards meeting targets set by the Scottish Government to further reduce road casualties by 2030.

John Mitchell, senior manager for road and transportation services at Fife Council, said: “There’s a clear focus placed on road safety in Fife through adopting a multi-agency approach.

“Through a number of road safety initiatives, we’re working to ensure Fife’s roads are as safe as possible.

“But there is no room for complacency, and we’ll continue to strive to reduce casualties.”

The information has been released as Scotland's first annual Road Safety week is launched - an annual awareness week created by the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland.

The figures for 2021 are the lowest totals for casualties and crashes recorded in Fife with all severities at record lows, significantly below the levels seen in previous years.

