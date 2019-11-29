Cash boost for Fife groups from Kirkcaldy Lions Club

A number of local causes have been given a cash injection thanks to members of Kirkcaldy and District Lions Club.

At its monthly meeting the group handed over cheques for £400 to CHAS, Maggie’s Fife and Nourish. Pictured are: Laura Campbell, senior community fundraiser for CHAS, Dave Foster, volunteer for Maggie’s and Lynne Scott, manager for Local charity Nourish along with George Macdonald, Lions Club President.

George said: “We are delighted to invite these organisations to receive their cheques so they can continue to do their valuable work in our community. Lions clubs work all year, using our time and imagination to think of ways to raise money for local charities, we are particularly proud of the fact that every penny raised for charity goes to charity.”