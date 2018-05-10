Cash boost for local causes in Fife

A commitment to excellence in its safety culture and staff fundraising efforts have resulted in ExxonMobil Chemical Limited, Fife Ethylene Plant (FEP) donating more than £9,100 to worthy local causes.

Aberlour Children’s Charity, MS Society and SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) have received cheques for £2,400, £1,715 and £3,870 respectively through FEP’s Safety Forum.

The scheme rewards excellent health and safety practices, ideas and improvements with donations made to a charity ‘pot’ that is then divided between organisations chosen by staff.

In addition, a further £1,150 has been raised for Alzheimer Scotland at the Fife Ethylene Plant’s annual charity dance.

Sonia Bingham, FEP plant manager, said: “As a major employer in the area for more than 30 years, we are committed to supporting our community and helping local charities to thrive. The Safety Forum is popular with staff as it recognises best practice in workplace safety and allows us to make regular donations to causes close to all of our hearts.

“We recently set a record of 22 years without a serious injury on site and the Safety Forum has been a major part of this.”