Cash For Kids gives boost to Fife groups

Fife groups have benefited thanks to a record breaking fundraiser by Radio Forth’s cash For Kids.

The campaign netted £1.7m in donations, and helped more young people than ever before – and organisations across Kirkcaldy were among the winners.

The town got just over £92,000 in donations.

Top of the list was the Cottage Centre which netted £20,000 with a further £3000 for its pre-school programme.

Fife Kinship Carers received £5000, Fife Employment Access trust £1400, Fife Young Carers £1480 and £1000 each to Rosslyn School and Kirkcaldy YMCA.

The station’s record-breaking fundraiser helped a total of 57,279 young people in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

The charity received more donations and helped more young people than eve, with generous individual and corporate donors digging deep to help with rising demand.

The charity is now looking forward to 2018 with successful initiatives, including 1000 Faces and events, including the Tour de Forth cycling race back for another year. The first round of funding support has already been allocated, with £147,893 invested in local children and grassroots groups.

Emma Kemp, charity manager at Cash for Kids, said: ‘‘It was undoubtedly the busiest and most successful year ever for our charity, and it’s made such a difference for so many young people.

‘‘From the smallest of gestures through to the substantial corporate donations we received, we’ve been able to provide much needed, and in many cases life-changing help to young people when they need it most.

‘‘We may only be three months into 2018, but we’re already looking to smash last year’s goal and help over more children and community groups.’’