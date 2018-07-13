Cellardyke Sea Queen Festival to mark 70th

A host of characters from Cellardyke’s history will help mark the 70th anniversary of the village’s Sea Queen Festival this weekend.

The ceremony, which takes place on Saturday, will celebrate the history and the culture of Cellardyke.

The Sea Queen, Katie Morris, will sail from Anstruther harbour to Cellardyke harbour, following a short ceremony at 3pm. Ms Morris, who is studying at Dundee University, will be accompanied by a small fleet of historic vessels and three St Ayles Skiffs.

The rest of the Sea Queen’s court, historical figures and members of the public will process through the town to Cellardyke Harbour where the crowning ceremony will take place.

Actors will be playing historical characters from the village, including the medieval Bishop James Kennedy, who had a palace at Cellardyke Harbour, and captain Alex Rodger, the owner of the tea clipper Taeping.

Katie said: “I am honoured and delighted to have been asked to be Cellardyke’s Sea Queen for this 70th anniversary. All my family live in this area and have connections with the sea, either as fishermen or sailors. I hope I will be able to be a catalyst to help develop young people’s awareness of the history and culture of our town and to place young people at the heart of the community.”

After the crowning ceremony Katie will lay a wreath at sea to commemorate all those who have lived and worked by the sea, those who were lost and those who were left behind.