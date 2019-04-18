Celtic legend Jock Stein in Kirkcaldy in 1979

Jock Stein, Celtic manager, at Stark 's Park,. Kirkcaldy in 1979
There are few figures bigger in Scottish football than Jock Stein.

The man who led Celtic to European glory and nine titles in a row, came to Stark’s Park, home of Raith Rovers, for a community sports day in 1979.

Organised by sports kit manufacturer, Bukta, to celebrate its centenary, he drew huge crowds.

Jock is pictured making a presntation to one youngster, 10-year old Graeme Deas. better known to his friends as Deasy.

