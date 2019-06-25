Charity set up to take ambitious Levenmouth whale project to next stage

The ambitious multi-million pound Levenmouth Whale Project is off to a splashing start.

A steering group headed by local residents is setting up a charity, applying for start-up funding and building a social media presence.

Michelle Ratcliffe, chair of Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council, is chairing the group, with community activist Mara McArthur as secretary.

They are working with BRAG and other organisations to create a charity to take the project forward and apply for start-up funding, and have set up social media pages.

Councillor Graham Ritchie, who came up with the idea, said: “We’ve had two meetings now to set up a steering project, and each time we’ve had enthusiastic, committed local people come forward to help. Michelle and Mara have hit the ground running, and I’m delighted they have come on board.

“We’ve got a website and leaflet, which we’re distributing around businesses, libraries etc to publicise the project, and the response has been fantastic.

“The time is absolutely right for a big, inspirational project that everyone can get behind and which will really put Levenmouth on the map.”

Ms Ratcliffe added: “Our next steering group meeting is at on Thursday at 4pm at BRAG at the Levenmouth Energy Park where we will hear from the Development Trusts Association Scotland about forming a development trust. This is a community project and everyone is very welcome.”