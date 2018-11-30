Children’s author to meet her fans in Kirkcaldy

Dysart author Tracey Thomson will be doing a meet and greet along with book signings of her Show Me series, at WH Smith in Kirkcaldy tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

She will be in the store from noon until 1pm. Tracey had been writing children’s stories in secret for years, building up the courage to share them. They are aimed at helping young children explore their emotions and encourage a healthy approach to life. They give parents and carers an opportunity to start talking with children about their wellbeing and how to deal with life’s daily challenges. Tracey trained as a mental health nurse in Fife, working in Germany and Guernsey before changing direction and working in finance.

The beautiful illustrations in the Show me series were created by Martine Greig, an artist from Fife.