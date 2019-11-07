Christmas Toiletries Appeal: New collection points at Fife theatres & libraries

The list of collection points for donations for our 2019 beauty Bank Christmas Appeal has just expanded.

The great news comes as the first bags of toiletries donated from big-hearetd Fifers have already been handed over ... to clear space for the next batch!

Fife Cultural Trust is the latest organisation to back the appeal which was launched by Cara Forrester, editor of the Queendom of Fife online magazine, and supported by the Fife Free Press.

It has offered to host collecting points at its theatre and main libraries across the region– which is a fantastic boost to the appeal which aims to make a very real, positive difference to the lives of many local people.

In 2019, there are people mired in such poverty they cannot afford to buy the items many of us take for granted – soap to wash our face, toothpaste and deodorant.

The impact on their self-esteem is profound. And we want to help.

The Press is one of more than 20 businesses backing Cara’s appeal after she signed up to become the Fife Beauty Bank champion.

Already established in Edinburgh, London and Glasgow, the Beauty Bank was launched in February 2018 by two women in the beauty industry – PR Jo Jones, and journalist Sali Hughes.

They had friends in teaching who were buying toiletries for pupils who couldn’t afford basic essentials such as deodorant or sanitary protection.

They launched an appeal which quickly snowballed into a UK-wide Beauty Bank.

This week, Fife Cultural Trust gave its full support.

As a result you can now drop off your donations of toiletries to the Adam Smith Theatre, Rothes Halls, Carnegie Hall and the Lochgelly Centre.

There are also collection points in libraries in Templehall, Kirkcaldy; plus St Andrews, Cupar, Duloch, Dunfermline; Rosyth, Benarty, Cowdenbeath, and Dalgety bay.

Cara said: “I am totally amazed at the response so far, and want to thank every person and business who has helped out.

“Donations made locally will stay locally as I have with Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Cupar and Dunfermline Foodbanks to ensure those who need the toilerties the most, get them.

“This week alone I delivered 210 bags of toiletries to Kirkcaldy, and I still have loads more to collect.

“To have OnFife back me and arrange so many collection points at such prominent venues is a massively big deal. I’d like to thank Heather Stuart, chief executive, and her staff for their generosity and support in raising awareness for what I am trying to achieve with this Christmas appeal.”

Heather Stuart, CEO of Fife Cultural Trust, said: “The choices faced by people living in poverty are stark, but no-one should have to decide between basic hygiene or feeding their children.

“Our hope is that by backing the Beauty Banks project and settig up drop-off points at many of our venues, people in Fife, who have already proven generous to foodbanks, will show their support again by donating basic essentials that many of us take for granted.”

Hygiene isn’t a luxury, it’s a basic human right.

It’s really simple to be involved as a business or local organisation and it isn’t something that costs the Earth for local people who want to make a difference and donate.”

All you have to do is pop an extra packet of toothpaste, a hair product, deodorant into your weekly shop, and then drop them off at the collection points most convenient to you.

Your kindness will directly be felt by someone living locally goods will be donated to charities working in the frontline.