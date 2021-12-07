Christmas in Kirkcaldy: Festive music at the Old Kirk

Christmas celebrations begin this weekend in the Old Kirk with an organ recital and Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society's Christmas concert.

By Debbie Clarke
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:22 am

The organ recital is on Saturday at 12 noon and Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society's Christmas concert is this Sunday at 3.00pm.

Kamil Mika, who is this month's guest organist, was born in Cracow, Poland, where he took his master’s degree in Organ Performance at the Academy of Music.

Kamil teaches organ and is organist at St James the Less Episcopal Church in Aberdeen.

Festive celebrations begin in the Old Kirk this weekend.

Entry is by donation (£7 minimum requested).

On Sunday Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society are back with their popular festive concert. There will be no tickets on sale at the door.

Fife Opera will perform festive songs in Kirkcaldy Old Kirk at 7pm on December 18.

Tickets from [email protected] or by phoning 07701 027580.

For "A Night At the Musicals" with Fraser Morrison & Friends on December 19 at 7.30pm tickets are going fast and can only be booked online here

