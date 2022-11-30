The Cottage Family Centre’s Christmas Appeal had expected around 2000 children and their families being referred. The current total sits at almost half that figure, with nearly a week until the deadline closes.

The charity posted an update on the process to its Facebook page, ten demand only highlighted the stark reality that the current cost of living crisis presents to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “This appeal only happens because we all make it happen. We are under no illusion about the number of people out there who are feeling the pressures that this cost of living mess is causing.

“Believe us when we tell you that for too many, no matter how much they try to budget, no matter how much they cut back, they can’t put food on the table or in the bellies of their families every day and put gas and electricity on too”.

The appeal has called upon those who can to donate as little as £1. It needs to raise £45,000 to support those in most need over the festive period as it aims to provide families with food parcels to last ten days to help them across the festive season when many agencies are closed, plus presents and household items.

Recent weeks have seen donations coming in from all corners of the Kingdom and beyond - with multinational organisation PepsiCo donating thousands of pounds worth of Scott’s and Quakers oats to the Big Hoose project. Some of these will also be used for the Christmas Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monetary donations have also come in from around Kirkcaldy and Fife. Raith Rovers and its supporters clubs donated more than £1500 after hosting a toy and donation drive ahead of the SPFL Championship tie with Queens Park.

Donations of goods and money can be made direct to the Cottage at 29-31 Cawdor Crescent or 34 St Clair St, Kirkcaldy until 5:00pm on Thursday, December 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad