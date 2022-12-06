3. Give them a break

When the big day finally arrives, many of us will look forward to seeing friends and family, but this might not be something your dog welcomes. Stick to your routine as much as possible and give them an area they can choose to go to for peace and quiet, where they won’t be disturbed. Give them their bed, fresh water and perhaps a chew and set this up as far in advance as possible so they have a chance to get used to it. If your dog isn’t ready to retire for a snooze when guests arrive, you could offer them a long-lasting chew or food puzzle to enjoy.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images