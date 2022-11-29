Helping Families in Crisis is asking for donations of brand new or sealed toys, Xbox games and toiletries for children spending time in hospital over the festive period.

Emma Louise, one of the organisers said: “The help and generosity from the public is absolutely amazing! Everyone is working together and helping each other. The girls and I try to give back to the community as much as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal is being organised as part of the Helping Families in Crisis Facebook group set up during the Covid pandemic. The group was a way for Emma to help her sister get essential items whilst isolating, having been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Emma said: “She struggled getting items needed because of this, and her children were bored.

“Myself and an old friend decided to create a page called Helping Kids in Lockdown. And we’d drop off food and get people fuel and create activity packs for the kids. When the pandemic ended we still wanted to give back, so we created Helping Families in Crisis Fife”.

The group has assisted those in need with essential items, such as baby food, nappies and electricity and gas. This year the group has decided to focus on collecting donations for the Children’s Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad