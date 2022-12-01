Dobbies Garden Centre in Dunfermline is offering all electric and hybrid vehicle owners 10% off their real tree when purchased in store.

The garden centre has also offered some top tips to get your tree home safely.

Marcus Eyles, horticultural director and resident Christmas tree expert, hads this advice:

Dobbies has a deal to mark ‘Bring Your Christmas Tree Home Day'

“To ensure your Christmas tree is the right size, come equipped with the height, depth and width measurements of the area where you picture your tree at home. Make sure the area has a plug nearby, for your Christmas lights - corners are ideal - as it will keep your tree safe from knocks and bumps.

“Bringing a tape measure to the store and double checking the dimensions is a good idea to avoid any disappointment and save you a return trip to the store if you find that your tree is too big or small once you get it home.

“All of our trees are netted once selected, so they are as compact as possible. For most cars, the tree will be too long to fit in the boot. I’d recommend attaching it to your roof rack if you have one and, if not, recline the front passenger seat. Insert the tip of the tree into the car first and rest the stump in the footwell. Use the safety belt to secure it in position so you can drive home safely.”

“Once you have your cut tree home, keep it outside in a sheltered area, cut one inch off the base of the trunk and stand in a bucket of water until you are ready to bring it indoors. This will help reduce needle drop.

“Place your tree in its water holding stand and ensure the water reservoir is replenished on a regular basis. Your potted tree will be ready to slot straight away into your designated spot!”