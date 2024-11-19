Greene King's Hungry Horse partners with sustainable chocolate brand, PLAYin CHOC for a Christmas Day delight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Christmas Day this year, Hungry Horse pubs will be adding an extra touch of festive fun for children and families, by surprising them with a complimentary treat from award-winning, B Corp certified chocolate brand, PLAYin CHOC

Every little diner on Christmas Day, across 224 Hungry Horse pubs will receive a festive-themed ToyChoc Box from PLAYin CHOC’s Christmas Collection. Each ToyChoc Box includes two pieces of PLAYin CHOC's signature organic, allergen-free chocolates, a 3D card puzzle toy for assembly and play, plus an educational fun facts card. There are six surprise Christmas characters included, from Reindeers, Snowmen, Elves and Gingerbread men to Christmas Trees and of course Santa himself.

The ethical and sustainable, organic chocolate brand’s deliciously smooth and creamy chocolate is made from just three organic plants – an indulgent mix of gently roasted cacao, which is grown on small family-owned farm collectives in Peru using the finest criollo beans (certified slave free, child labour free and animal labour free), Madagascan Bourbon vanilla and vitamin rich Sri Lankan and Indonesian coconut. These ethically sourced ingredients not only ensure the chocolate is free from the 14 main allergens, but also contains a third less sugar than leading brands and has a lower GI load, making it a healthier chocolate treat.

The partnership with Hungry Horse celebrates PLAYin CHOC’S mission to make sustainable, ethical and allergen-free chocolate more widely available. Each ToyChoc Box is designed with 100% recyclable, zero-waste and plastic-free packaging, ensuring that every product is both environmentally friendly and enjoyable for children.

Dominic Simler, Managing Director of PLAYin CHOC, says: "This groundbreaking venture into the restaurant sector with Hungry Horse is an exciting new chapter for PLAYin CHOC, opening a new way for families to discover and try our delicious and sustainable chocolate treats. The fun facts card and buildable, collectible toys are perfect for keeping little ones entertained during family meals and add an extra touch of festive magic on the big day. It's wonderful to know that families visiting Hungry Horse pubs this Christmas Day can enjoy our better-for-you and better for the planet chocolate, helping us to achieve our ongoing mission."

Sarah Williams, Senior Marketing Manager at Hungry Horse, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with PLAYin CHOC, a brand that is all about spreading joy, and being kind to the planet.

What better way to keep the kids entertained around the dinner table than with an epic ToyChoc Box, full of fun surprises. We can’t wait to spread some festive cheer to families dining with us this Christmas Day.”

PLAYin CHOC launched to market in 2018 and has since won over 44 awards for its organic, vegan chocolate and innovative and sustainable designs. The brand is committed to being slave free, plastic-fee and ethically produced with the highest quality ingredients.

Each chocolate piece is individually wrapped for freshness, portion control, hygiene and portability. Wrappings are made of plastic-free home compostable plant cellulose which is also marine biodegradable to ensure that nothing ends up in landfill or polluting the oceans.