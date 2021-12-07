Kirkcaldy Christmas: Town centre finally lit up for Christmas

The switch-on happened without fuss or fanfare on Saturday.

It came after fears the High Street would miss out after plans to put up the traditional lights across the east and west end, and pedestrianised zone, ran into various infrastructure issues.

That sparked a backlash on social media, but, behind the scenes, Fife Council - which took over the lights switch-on following the closure of BID company Kirkcaldy4All - worked to find a solution.

Christmas lights in Kirkcaldy town centre

That came with the help of Ladbybank based lighting consultants Blachere Illuminations, and the main shopping area now has its traditional Christmas lights plus more festive scenes projected on to the pedestrianised zone.

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, welcomed the illuminations.

He paid specific tribute to Julie Dickson, area community manager, and Ross Spiers from transportation services “for bringing a particularly technical and challenging project to a positive conclusion.”

Festive scenes projected on to the pedestrianised zone

