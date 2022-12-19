Kirkcaldy crafter appears on Channel4's Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Rachael Nixon, a nurse from Kirkcaldy, will appear on Channel Four’s festive themed Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas on Tuesday, December 20.

Rachael was approached by producers of the show to appear on an episode where she competed with four other contestants. She was tasked with putting her millinery abilities to the test to create a festive wreath.

Rachael appears in episode seven of the latest series - where contestants from a range of backgrounds will go up against the clock and each other in Kirstie’s handmade wreath competition.

Kirstie Allsopp (centre) with Rachael Nixon from Kirkcaldy, (second right)

Each episode of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas sees four crafters battle it out to see who reigns supreme in each category. Kirstie will be travelling the country alongside her judges as they look for the nation’s most talented Christmas crafters - and she’ll also be sharing some of her own top tips.