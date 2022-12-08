News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy YMCA to host its final Christmas fair of 2022

Kirkcaldy YMCA will host its final Christmas fair of this festive season.

By Callum McCormack
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 9:04am

The event held at its Hendry Crescent building will be the third craft fair that the YM have hosted this year.

The fairs have been an opportunity for the YMCA to open its doors up to people from around Kirkcaldy, with the opportunity to see the craft items on offer for purchase.

It is free entry for those wishing to attend, with stallholders from around the Kingdom. Mince pies, cakes and hot drinks will also be on offer.

Kirkcaldy YMCA will host the last of their Christmas Craft Fairs this weekend
Doors open at 12:00pm with the event running until 4:00pm.

Kirkcaldy YMCA operates two locations in the town, with a site at Hendry Crescent and another in the Gallatown.

As a charity, the YMCA provide opportunities for young people of all ages through educational, recreational and caring activities.

Tables are still available for the event, you can contact the YMCA at: [email protected]

