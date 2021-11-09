It's never too early to start getting ready for Christmas, especially the first one after lockdown. Several national supermarkets have started getting ready for the most wonderful time of year by revealing their brand new Christmas 2021 ranges. From spiced liquor to Christmas dinner staples, every supermarket is bringing something new to the table.

Here are all the supermarket Christmas 2021 selections that have been unveiled so far this year.

M&S Christmas 2021 Range

M&S' Christmas 2021 items range from decorative pieces to festive-flavoured drinks. Photo: M&S.

M&S has put together a mix of decorations, alcohol, and food for the Christmas items this year, each designed to usher in some festive cheer to your household.

- M&S Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box, £45

- Collection Magic & Sparkle Light-Up Chocolate Box, £20

- Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box, £45

Aldi's festive offerings contain all the trappings of a Christmas Day meal. Photo: Aldi.

- Shortbread Light-Up Houses, £5

- Collection Christmas Pudding Truffles, £6

- The Marksologist Pre-Mixed Cocktails Range, £105

- Golden Blond Chocolate Cream Liqueur, £18

Morrisons' Mince Pies are already on sale in many of the stores nationwide. Photo: Morrisons.

Morrisons Christmas 2021 Range

There’s plenty of choice in Morrisons’ seasonal items this year, with everything you need from dawn to dusk on Christmas Day.

- The Best Camembert Sharing Bread, £5

Tesco has only joined the festive fun by unveiling the Christmas 2021 range. Photo: Tesco.

- The Best British Turkey Cushion, £23

- The Best Apple & Cranberry Parcels Wrapped In Bacon, £6 for six-pack

- Santa Belly Cake, £10

- The Best Morello Cherry Bakewell Mince Pies, £2 for a six-pack

- The Best Vegetable Wellington, £5

Tesco Christmas 2021 Range

For any vegan or vegetarian shoppers, Tesco has made sure there’s something for every diet in the Christmas 2021 selection.

- Tesco Finest Baking Brie, £6

- Tesco Finest Gingerbread Latte Irish Cream Liqueur, £12

- Tesco Speculoos Profiterole Gateau, £4

- Tesco Finest Christmas Dinner for Two, £35

- Tesco Plant Chef Portobello Mushroom Wellington, £6

Aldi Christmas Range 2021

Aldi has already released descriptions and photos for the festive food selection, although prices are still to be confirmed. Here are all the items you can expect to see on Aldi shelves this Christmas.

- Specially Selected Exquisite Pâté Ingot

- Specially Selected Pigs in Beds

- Mini Chicken Sliders

- Spicy Chicken Sliders

- Katsu Chicken Sliders

- Pavlova Towers

- Figgy Pudding

- Specially Selected Cheese Truckles

- Wensleydale with Raspberry & Pink Gin

- Let's Party Tear & Share Garlic Doughball Tree

- Specially Selected Exquisite Game Box

- Specially Selected Partridge in a Pear Tree Wellingtons

- Specially Selected Perfect British Duck Duo

- After Dinner Mint Bar

- Specially Selected Honeycomb Chocolate Cracker Cake

- Specially Selected Raspberry & White Chocolate Christmas Tree / Black Forest Christmas Tree

- Specially Selected Choux Rings

- Wensleydale Spiced Rum & Honey

Aldi also have a range of Christmas hampers to suit everyone’s tastes, which are on sale now.

- Christmas Favourites, £19.99

- Vegan, £29.99

- Ultimate Celebration, £99.99

- Chocolate Celebration, £29.99

- Afternoon Treats, £39.99

- The Sommelier's Six Wine Hamper, £99.99

- The Luxury Collection, £59.99

- The Christmas Feast, £79.99

- The Ultimate Decadence Hamper, £149.99

Sainsbury’s Christmas Range 2021

Sainsbury’s has one of the largest ranges on this list, ranging from luxury items like a whole lobster to affordable treats from its Taste the Difference selection.

- Taste the Difference Lemongrass Prawn Skewers, £3.50

- Taste the Difference Chicken Waffles, £3.50

- Taste the Difference Mini Hot Dogs with Apple Drizzle & Crackling Crumb, £5.50

- Taste the Difference Pork & Cranberry Wreath, £6.50

- Plant Pioneers No Chicken Kievs, £3

- Mini Black Bean Tacos, £3

- Taste the Difference Mini Baking Camemberts with Caramelised Onion Chutney, £3.50

- Shredded Sprouts & Onion with chestnuts and Rosemary Butter, £2

- Spiced Easy Carve Lamb Leg, £13

- Hasselback potatoes with Maple & Smoked Salt Butter, £2

- Difference Maple & Cranberry Stuffing, £3

- Maple & Marmalade Gammon, £15

- Plant Pioneers No Turkey Crown, £5.50

- Plant Pioneers No Salmon En Croûte, £5.50

- Plant Pioneers No Gammon with Maple Glaze, £5.50

- Festive Miso-Stuffed Butternut Squash, £4

- Plant Pioneers Cheese Selection, £4.50

- Ready-to-Eat Whole Canadian Lobster, £12

- Taste the Difference Bucks Fizz Smoked Salmon, £4.45

- Millionaire’s Torte, £10

- Salted Caramel & Chocolate Star, £12

- Lemon & Passion Fruit Bûche, £10

- Snowman Cheesecake, £5

- Prosecco & Orange Panettone, £9

- Cookie Cup Pies, £2

- Deliciously Free From Mince Pie Brownies, £2

- Plant Pioneers Mince Pies, £1.30

- Yule Pups, £2.20

Spar Christmas Range 2021

Spar have announced a new batch of festive products to join the classic Spar Christmas favourites from previous years. The entire Christmas range has also been given a rebrand and new packaging for 2021.

- Spar Pigs in Blankets, £3

- Spar Stuffing Balls, £3

When will the supermarkets’ Christmas items be available to buy?

Of course, we still have a little while to go before Christmas so not all of these items are available to buy right now.

The majority of the M&S Christmas 2021 range can be ordered online, for delivery after November 2nd. On the other hand, Aldi is starting the sale of some items as early as October 25th, while you won't be able to get your hands on the Specially Selected Choux Rings until December 21st.

The Morrisons’ Best Morello Cherry Bakewell Mince Pies are already on sale in stores, but the rest of the festive selection will be available to buy across scattered dates in November and December.

Tesco’s Christmas 2021 range is available to customers at different dates depending on the item, starting from October 25th.

Finally, Sainsbury’s will be putting its Christmas range on sale at scattered dates, starting as early as October 27th until December 20th.

When are Tesco Christmas delivery slots available to book, and other supermarkets?

While supermarkets and retail expects are emphasising that there is no need to panic buy, Christmas delivery slots are known to disappear quickly.

Make sure you and your family get all you want for Christmas dinner by securing your online slot early.

Tesco

Although Christmas delivery slots are not yet available to book at Tesco, shoppers on the Tesco’s Delivery Saver scheme can book their slots from 6am on 16 November.

Slots for non-Delivery Saver customers will be available from 6am on 23 November.

It costs £6.99 a month to become a Delivery Saver, which means you get free delivery on groceries over a minimum spend and priority access to prime time slots.

For everyone else, click-and-collect slots can be booked up to three weeks in advance.

Sainsbury’s

Shoppers will be able to get priority booking on Christmas delivery slots with the Sainsbury’s Delivery Pass, starting at £10 for three months.

To guarantee delivery of your festive food before Christmas, Sainsbury’s has said that food orders should be done by midnight on December 16th.

Asda

Asda only offers a click and collect service only for online shoppers.

Many of their Christmas items, including the hampers, are now available for delivery before Christmas.

Morrisons

Delivery Pass holders at Morrisons can book two deliveries between December 20th and 24th for any last-minute requests.