The Stark’s Park club hosted a toy and donations drive ahead of their SPFL Championship clash with Queens Park on Saturday when fans came together to donate toys to the appeal.

In addition, a total of £1525.42 was raised from around the Rovers community with supporters clubs such as The Spirit of Excellence and Fife’s Finest contributing.

The Spirit of Excellence club offered fans the chance to win a shirt signed by Rovers player Sam Stanton which raised an incredible £400. Fife’s Finest also collected gifts to Styx nightclub.

Parties from across the Raith Rovers community came together to donate to the Cottage Centre's Christmas appeal

Dorothy Wilson, supporters’ director at Raith Rovers, was keen to thank those involved in the appeal.

She said: “Thank you to Ford Kirkcaldy for providing a van to collect the toys, protection from the rain and transport to the Cottage Centre.

“Also, thank you for the generosity of Raith Rovers supporters once again. I’m very proud that we were able to assist one of our charity partners in the run up to Christmas”.

The appeal still requires donations, with Dorothy highlighting the charity’s need for gifts for the 7-12 age bracket.

She added: “We received a good range of toys across the age groups, which we were delighted with, but if anyone would still like to send anything, the Cottage would be happy to take items in if people could focus on the 7-12 age bracket”.

Lesley Patrick, team manager at the Cottage Family Centre welcomed the support from the supporters which will help many local children enjoy a brighter Christmas.

The appeal needs to raise £45,000 to support those in most need over the festive period. It is now the biggest in Fife and aims to provide families with food parcels to last ten days, plus presents and household items.

Donations of goods and money can be made direct to the Cottage at 29-31 Cawdor Crescent or 34 St Clair St, Kirkcaldy until 5:00pm on Thursday, December 15.

