Crisis joined forces with the Kirkcaldy High Street optician, and other branches around the UK, to raise awareness and vital funds for the organisation’s much needed work to end homelessness, through in-store and online donations.

Kathryn Thompson, Specsavers Kirkcaldy’s optometrist, said: “Our purpose is to change lives through better sight and hearing, as we know all too well the impact that uncorrected vision, undetected sight conditions or hearing loss can have on people’s quality of life.

"The fact that so many people experiencing homelessness need glasses but struggle to access eyecare is something we can’t just ignore.

Customers at Specsavers are urged to contribute to Crisis' Christmas appeal

“We are very proud to be supporting Crisis to help raise awareness of its tremendous and much-needed work, in particular the strides the charity is making to improve access to healthcare for people experiencing homelessness.”

Matt Downie, Crisis chief executive, added: “Experiencing homelessness has an extremely negative impact on people’s health. But sadly, we regularly see many people suffering and finding it difficult to access health services because they fear stigma or are not easily able to register due to not having permanent addresses.

“The valued support from Specsavers and its staff will help us to continue to help people who desperately need it this Christmas and beyond.”

As part of the Crisis at Christmas appeal, customers have the option to donate via Specsavers’ Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/crisis-at-christmas-appeal-supported-by-specsavers.

