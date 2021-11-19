Arabella Weir has recorded a special video message in support of the appeal which aims to support up to 1600 children.

It is the biggest, and most important, campaign ever to ensure families across Kirkcaldy district are not forgotten about this Christmas.

Arabella, who plays Beth in the BBC show Two Doors Down, has family links to Fife, and has been at the helm of the Adam Smith Festival in recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arabella Weir

In a specially recorded interview, she said: “The Cottage Family Centre supports vulnerable families in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area.

“They need to make sure 1600 children don’t miss out

“It really really needs your help by way of donations of any kind - food toys, clothes and money

“Please help us make sure the kids in this area don’t miss out this Christmas.”

The Cottage centre’s annual appeal started in 2010 to help just 100 families.

That number has soared to around 1600 on the back of the back pandemic, rising food and heating bills, and the impact of the the recent cut of the Universal Credit top-up.

The appeal aims to provide every one of the families referred to it with a ten-day supply of food to get them through the festive period, plus clothes and toys ass well ass help with heating.

Full details on the Cottage Centre Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cottagefamily

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.