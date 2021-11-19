Two Doors Down star Arabella Weir’s special video for Cottage Centre Christmas appeal

The Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal has been given a VIP launch with a message of support from one of the country’s best known actors.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 19th November 2021, 8:06 am

Arabella Weir has recorded a special video message in support of the appeal which aims to support up to 1600 children.

It is the biggest, and most important, campaign ever to ensure families across Kirkcaldy district are not forgotten about this Christmas.

Arabella, who plays Beth in the BBC show Two Doors Down, has family links to Fife, and has been at the helm of the Adam Smith Festival in recent years.

Arabella Weir

In a specially recorded interview, she said: “The Cottage Family Centre supports vulnerable families in Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area.

“They need to make sure 1600 children don’t miss out

“It really really needs your help by way of donations of any kind - food toys, clothes and money

“Please help us make sure the kids in this area don’t miss out this Christmas.”

The Cottage centre’s annual appeal started in 2010 to help just 100 families.

That number has soared to around 1600 on the back of the back pandemic, rising food and heating bills, and the impact of the the recent cut of the Universal Credit top-up.

The appeal aims to provide every one of the families referred to it with a ten-day supply of food to get them through the festive period, plus clothes and toys ass well ass help with heating.

Full details on the Cottage Centre Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cottagefamily

