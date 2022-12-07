Glenrothes Strollers FC players and families have been collecting for Fife Gift of Christmas on match days in the run up to the festive period. This is thanks to Sarah Brown, club growth officer, who also volunteers for the appeal.

She said: “We already have over 300 members in the club and we could see a great opportunity for us to collect on behalf of the Gift of Christmas appeal, helping to make a difference to those who were in need this year, especially with the ever growing cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members, coaches and kids have all been bringing in donations which has been incredible. It's such a great feeling to be able to make a difference”.

Glenrothes Strollers FC have generously donated to the vital Fife Gift of Christmas appeal

Kate Hope, trustee at Fife Gift of Christmas, was keen to thank those who donated.

She said: “We are extremely grateful to Glenrothes Strollers for their support. I believe they have also encouraged involvement from young people, which is great to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our work was brought to their attention by one of our lovely volunteers, Sarah, who has done a great job promoting our work on their social media this year to raise awareness.

“Whilst all donations matter, however large or small, larger corporate collections like this make a huge difference to our work”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fife Gift of Christmas appeal has experienced a difficult year after initially struggling for warehouse space. A loss of office collections and the impact of the cost of living crisis more broadly means that donations are “slower than ever” according to Kate.

She added: “Children and young people experience poverty all year round, even more so at Christmas and even more so currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had some fantastic donations from the public so far this year, but with drop off points and our Amazon Wishlists closing at the end of Sunday 11th December, we have very little time left to receive more donations”.