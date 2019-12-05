‘Closing down’ posters in Kirkcaldy shop window as major store bows out

Debenhams is moving into its final weeks on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The store has added ‘closing down’ posters to its windows in the run-up to its final Christmas trading in town.

Debenhams, High Street, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

It is expected to close no later than January 24.

The High Street outlet was one of 30 Debenhams stores earmarked for closure as part of a £200m refinancing deal.

It employs 23 staff, and has been on the High street since 2006.

The blow of its closure will be softened by the arrival of new concession store, 1517.

It has signed a deal to step into the building and work is expected to start later in January to transform it into a hub which offers a different style of shopping.

1517 provides a mix of local and national concessions, offering space to a wide range of businesses and services – its first outlet features everything from a hair salon to white goods.

It launched in Scotland earlier this year, opening in the former BhS in Ayr’s town centre.