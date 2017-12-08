Co-op raise funds for Agatha’s cause

More than £700 has been raised for local charity Agatha’s Silver Lining, after the Co-op store in Cupar arranged for a bucket collection.

This week staff at the store presented the funds to Agatha King, brother Bacchus and father Kevin.

The charity was set up after Agatha, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2015, finished her treatment, as a way of thanking the various charities and organisations that supported the family during treatment.

Since starting the fundraising page, the family have collected more than £7699.

Speaking about the donation, Kevin said: “We can’t thank the Co-op and all their customers enough.

“This is incredibly generous of our community and it means so much to us and to other families who’s lives have been affected by childhood cancer.”