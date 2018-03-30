Conference celebrates Respitality project

The generosity of the Scottish hospitality industry has been celebrated at a conference in St Andrews.

The St Andrews Respitality Conference celebrated the organisations that had worked together to support more than 1000 carers get a break.

In just four years since the Respitality project was launched in St Andrews, more than 1000 unpaid carers have now enjoyed short breaks with an estimated total value of just over £50,000.

Respitality sees the Scottish hospitality sector gift breaks to unpaid carers who might not otherwise get a break from their role.

Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Fiona Hyslop delivered one of the keynote speeches.

She said: “Respitality demonstrates an excellent collaboration across the public, private and third sector.”

Delegates also had the benefit of hearing directly from carers who have benefitted from a Respitality break, as part of a carer conversation.

Joycelyn, a full time carer for her husband, took time out of her break, donated by local tourism association Stay In St Andrews, to address the conference. She said: “For me, every day is the same, the same, the same. But having the anticipation of this break has been great.”

A group of young carers from Edinburgh made a short film on their own break to St Andrews last summer. Thanks to the University of St Andrews Halls of Residence, which donated accommodation, a group of seven young carers enjoyed a few days in St Andrews.