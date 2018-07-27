Cupar at fever pitch ahead of football fundraiser

Excitement is growing in Cupar as the town prepares for one of the biggest fundraising events in the local calendar.

The 2018 Cupar Cup takes place at Duffus Park this weekend, pitting ‘Celtic’ against ‘Dundee United’ and ‘Rangers’ against ‘Aberdeen’.

While a possible Old Firm or New Firm final could lead to some tasty tackles, the event will all be in good fun and in support of three local causes.

Funds raised during the Cupar Cup will go towards Age Concern Cupar, Ladybank Development Trust, and the setting up of a volunteer first aid group in Cupar.

For the latter cause, the funds will be used to purchase equipment, including a mobile defibrillator, and uniforms.

Explaining the choice of causes, organiser Wayne Melrose, one of Cupar’s current Citizens of the Year, told the Herald: “They’ll do local charity events for free. At the moment, if you are holding an event in Cupar, you can be looking at £500 for first aiders.”

Wayne said the funding for Age Concern Cupar would be used to carry out repairs to the building, while the donation to Ladybank Development Trust will help fund events in the village.

As well as the football tournament, there will be time trials and an open pitch for kids to play football on, as well as music, food and a beer tent.

A raffle will also be one of the highlights, with prizes up for grabs including vouchers worth £100 and £50.

Wayne praised the local community for all the donations that have come in, adding: “The local community has given us loads of stuff.”

Wayne himself will be taking part in the tournament, donning the green and white of Celtic.

And do the Old Firm rivals keep it friendly on the pitch?

“There’s some tasty tackles, even when it’s your friends,” Wayne said.

“As soon as you put on your beloved Rangers or Celtic shirt, facing the enemy, it does get a bit tasty. But we’ve had no injuries so far.”

The Cupar Cup takes place on Sunday, beginning at noon.