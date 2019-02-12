Cupar Burns Club sees record entries for school competitions

Cupar Old Parish Church Centre was last week’s venue for the annual Cupar and District Schools’ Burns Competitions.

Organised by Cupar Burns Club, the competitions took place in the four disciplines of verse speaking, singing, instrumental and bagpiping solos.

This was the first year that the club had received sponsorship to help run this event from Fife’s Kettle Produce.

There were 110 competitors entered from 10 Cupar and District schools.

Following the group photographs, the company of pupils, teachers, family members, adjudicators, and club members were welcomed by club president, Keith McIntosh.

For the first time, due to the high level of entrants, the competitions were run in two locations within the centre, with verse speaking in the main hall while singing, instrumental and bagpiping ran concurrently in the lounge.

Robert Stewart and George Manson carried out the duties of master of ceremonies during the evening.

A generous spread of refreshments for all, prepared and served by the ladies of club members, were warmly welcomed during the intervals.

The onerous duties of adjudication on the verse speaking competition were very ably carried out by Robert Drummond with adjudication assistant and Club Bard, Tom Green, while Pat Mitchell, Alastair McFarlane and John Rankin adjudicated in singing, instrumental and bagpiping.

All competitors received certificates, and, before announcing the winners, the adjudicators each commented on the overall performances of the competitors and gave them words of advice and encouragement.

See website for full details of winners.

Verse Speaking Solos:-

Primary 4/5 1st-Orla Paterson, Castlehill P.S.(‘Address to a Haggis’); 2nd- Jake Reynolds,Letham P.S. (‘ Scots Wha Hae’); 3rd –Daisy McGarry, Letham P.S. (‘My Luve is Like a Red, Red Rose’).

Primary 6/7 1st – Freddie Hayes, Springfield P.S.(‘Tam O’ Shanter’ extract); 2nd – Logan Reynolds, Letham P.S.(‘ Verses on the Destruction of the Woods at Drumlanrig’) ; 3rd – Katie Robb, Ceres P.S. (Scots Wha Hae’).

Secondary :- 1st – Ella McGeorge, S1/2 B.B.H.S. (To a Louse’); 2nd – Eve Cuthbertson, S1/2 B.B.H.S. ( ‘My Father Was A Farmer’).

Singing Solos:-

Primary 4/5 1st- Darcey Manson, St. Columba’s R.C. P.S. (‘My Hearts In The Highlands’); 2nd- Amy Montgomery, St. Columba’s R.C. P.S.,(‘ The Deil’s Awa Wi’ Th’ Exciseman’); 3rd – Jake Reynolds, Letham P.S.,(‘A Mans A Man For A That’).

Primary 6/7 1st- Logan Reynolds,( ‘The Birks Of Aberfeldie’); 2nd- Anna Black,(‘ By Yon Castle Wa’); 3rd – Savi Monson,(‘The Birks of Aberfeldie’), all from Letham P.S.

Secondary :- 1st- Helen Black, S1/2, B.B.H.S.,(‘Green Grow The Rashes O’); 2nd – Samantha Ellis, S1/2, B.B.H.S., ( ‘Auld Lang Syne’).

Instrumental Solos:-

Primary 4/5 1st-Jake Reynolds, Letham P.S.(‘Scots Medley’ on Violin); 2nd- Olivia Johnson, Kettle P.S.(‘ Ally Bally, on Cello).

Primary 6/7 1st-Logan Reynolds, (‘Scots Medley’ on Cello); 2nd-Anna Black,(‘Scots Medley’ on Violin); 3rd- Millie Armstrong,(‘Scots Medley’ on Piano ). All from Letham P.S.