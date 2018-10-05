Cupar dancers selected for Strictly competition

Two Cupar kids will experience all the glitz and glam of Strictly Come Dancing after being selected to take part in a fundraising dance competition.

Abbie Malcolm and Stuart Rankin, both nine-year-old pupils at Castlehill PS, were chosen from hundreds of children from across Scotland to compete in Strictly Kids, as part of the STV Children’s Appeal.

The event itself will take place in December at the DoubleTree Hotel in Glasgow, after months of practice and training.

Abbie’s mum, Zoe, said the pair would get to experience the “VIP treatment”, adding: “They’ll get to see what it’s like to be part of Strictly – the glitz and the glam.

“It’s a massive achievement for them to get through. Equally, it’s not just about your child competing to win, they’re doing it to raise money for charity.

“It’s great that they’re doing this, as it affects kids in Scotland.”

The pair, who both attend Yvonne Gray Dance School, were among 46 selected to take part in the fundraising event.

Abbie and Stuart took part in auditions in Glasgow during the summer break, learning different styles of dance.

After being selected, the children have now been partnered up with other dancers from around Scotland.

They have now started learning the dances they’ll be using during the event.

Zoe added: “Abbie wants to dance as a career. This is a great experience for her.

“This style of dancing is something that’s not available around here. But she is loving it.”