Cupar firm helps real elephants after Dumbo role

Cupar vintage specialist Scaramanga is helping elephants get a new home to celebrate Disney movie Dumbo.

Two years ago the Cupar firm received two orders from props buyers for the live-action remake of the Disney classic – one for six late-Victorian travel trunks, the second for 15 large brass and iron antique padlocks and a set of school ropes.

The film is the 10th film its products have been featured in – and in recognition of the landmark, Scaramanga is helping create a new home for real-life circus elephants by donating 25 per cent of the profits from the sale of items, like those supplied during the movie’s release, to new European circus elephant rescue charity Elephant Haven.

It was set up in 2016 to offer a home for life to elephants made homeless as the use of wild animals in circuses was gradually banned across Europe. The charity also hopes to develop informative programmes about elephants and their behaviour in captivity and in the wild.

So far they have almost finished the first barn and fence for up to three elephants on their site in the Parc Naturel Régional Périgord Nord in Haute Vienne, France, and plan to construct a second barn and education centre by 2022.

Speaking about the firm’s latest silver screen success, Scaramanga founder and managing director Carl Morenikeji said: “We’re delighted to see our products chosen for a 10th major film in just seven years thanks to our reputation as vintage specialists.

“We’re also pleased to be able to help real-life elephants like Dumbo find a new home for life once their days touring Europe are over. We hope our customers will buy plenty of trunks and padlocks like those in the movie so we can help create a new home for Europe’s circus elephants.”

Previous movie supply roles for the Fife firm have included January’s Stan & Ollie, last summer’s Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, Paddington 2, Maleficent, Victoria & Abdul, Pan, The Legend of Tarzan and Dark Shadows.

The company has also been used as a supplier of vintage and antique props for TV shows.

To find out more about Elephant Haven go to www.elephanthaven.com.