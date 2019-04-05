Cupar kids earn place at Dance School of Scotland

Two young dancers from Cupar have been accepted in the prestigious Dance School of Scotland.

Amie Collins and Kai Simpson, both 11-year-old P7 pupils at Castlehill PS, successfully auditioned for places at Knightswood Secondary School in Glasgow.

The school provides vocational training and a full academic curriculum for children in S1–S6, and is the only centre for excellence for dance and musical theatre in Scotland.

Both were chosen out of dozens of children auditioning for places at the school.

They had to get through two rounds of tough auditions before being accepted.

Amie and Kai have been dancing at Yvonne Gray Dance Studios since they were two.

Amie’s mum Fiona said: “I’m so proud. It’s her passion and it is the next step.

“But she wouldn’t be going if it wasn’t for Yvonne Gray. Their passion is the reason why they’ve got into the dance school.

“I just want to thank the teachers. The primary school played a big part as well.”

Shona Simpson, Kai’s mum, explained that her son’s dream was to be a professional dancer.

“He was delighted when he found out,” she added.

“He said he has waited his whole life for this. I’m so proud. But we’d never have been able to do it without Yvonne Gray and her team.

“I’d just like to thank Yvonne and her team. We’ll miss them. They’ve become part of the family.

“This is a massive achievement for the studio.”