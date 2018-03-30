Cupar pair involved in ‘jail break’

A pair of Cupar pensioners were involved in a jailbreak in Perth last week, before escaping to Belfast.

However, the event was all in fun, as Noeline Raitt and Isa Carnochan, residents of Eden Court, were taking part in a challenge to raise funds for charity.

The duo, working with friend Cath Webster, had to make their way from HMP Perth to Belfast, and in doing so raised funds for Sistema, a music project that works in deprived areas of Scotland.

The challenge was set up by Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee, and saw 12 teams making their way to various places around the world.

The trio did not know their destination until opening an envelope outside the prison and could not spend any of their own money.

However, volunteers had been organised to transport the group and provide accommodation.

Noeline (79) said: “It was a great weekend. Definitely worth it.

“We just want to thank everyone who has sponsored us.”

The group initially got a lift to Glasgow, before travelling down to Cairnryan.

From there the group took the ferry to Belfast and then a taxi to their final destination.

Once the challenge was complete, the group were free to spend their own money.

And they arrived in Belfast at the perfect time.

“When we got to Belfast it was St Patrick’s Day – plus Ireland had won the Grand Slam,” Noeline said.

“So you can imagine what the pubs were like.

“We went out for a meal and ended up in a pub until 1am.”

This is not the first time Noeline has been involved in the challenge.

Last year the group made their way to Aberdeen and in doing so raised £1500 for various charities.