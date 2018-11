A huge crowd turned out on Saturday afternoon to witness the switching on of Cupar’s Christmas lights.

The honours were performed by the Cupar Citizen of the Year, John Kilpatrick, and three local children.

Anna Alexander (Castlehill PS), Mya-Louise Frearson (St Columba’s) and Archie Meekison (Kilmaron School) won a poster design competition to get the chance to join John and Santa on stage.

The event was organised by Cupar at Christmas.