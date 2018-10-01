Cupar’s new star to hit the stage

A Cupar girl is taking her first steps in the world of musical theatre, after securing a role in an upcoming Edinburgh production.

Anna Duncan (11) will star in ‘Nativity: The Musical’, the stage show based on the 2009 film, when it comes to Edinburgh in November.

She will feature as one of the pupils from Oakmoor, the rival school competing to put on the better show.

The show will be Anna’s first foray into musical theatre, having performed in just one other show before – as part of dancer Pasha Kovalev’s tour when he visited Dundee.

Her mum, Lesley, said she was “very surprised” when Anna got the role.

“She’s probably a little bit nervous,” she added.

“But she can’t wait to do it. She keeps asking me how many days it is until rehersals.

“She’s not been told any more than that she has been accepted.”

Anna is also excited to be meeting Jo Brand, who will star as the ‘critic’ in the Edinburgh show.

She will get the chance to meet Jo when rehersals begin in November. The show will open on November 28 and close on December 2.

While Anna has been a member of Yvonne Gray Dance School since she was just two-years-old, and has competed in dance competitions, Lesley admitted that she was not expecting Anna to get through the auditions.

“There were auditions for two casts, and around 140 children,” she said.

“She got down to the last 20 and got a call back. I was thrilled, because I thought she would not get chosen because it was all children with backgrounds in musical theatre.

“I knew she can certainly sing and dance, so we just had to wait. She really enjoyed it.

“We just told her it was an experience – and then we got an email saying she’d been accepted.

“Anna was crying. It was really nice and touching. I’m a very proud parent. Everyone in the family has a ticket.”

For more information about the Edinburgh show, visit www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/nativity.