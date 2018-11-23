Cupar set for Christmas lights switch on

Cupar will be lit up this weekend when the town hosts the annual Christmas lights switch on.

There will be events and activities happening throughout Saturday, leading up to the switch on at 4.30pm.

Before then, people can enjoy the Christmas market, or visit Santa in his grotto at 61 Crossgate. It’ll be free to see Santa, who will be in Cupar between 11.30am-4pm.

Jamie the Jester will also be at the grotto from noon to 4pm.

Santa will be at the Toby’s Magical Journey drop-in centre throughout December.

Santa’s post box is also at the drop in centre. Every letter that Santa receives with an address on it, will receive a reply.